PDP knocks Tinubu over State of the Nation broadcast

President Bola Tinubu’s State of the Nation speech on Monday, according to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP was a scary reminder of similar promises made by Muhammadu Buhari that were not kept.

According to punch news, The party went on to say that the speech was a tremendous letdown, even for the administration’s supporters, many of whom are struggling to deal with the hardship brought on by the loss of the petrol subsidy.

According to the information obtained by punch, Speaking to media on Tuesday, the party’s national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, emphasised that managing subsidy removal was outside the purview of the current administration and that Bola Tinubu’s promises were simply aspirational.

“The speech demonstrates the All progress Congress ignorance. They ought to be aware that Nigerians have never endured such hardship. If everything is handled properly, PMS shouldn’t sell for more than N150 a litre, the man said.

