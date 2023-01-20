‘ PDP is willing to truncate government of Uzodinma’, Imo Government tells FG

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Imo State government has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its plan to cut short the administration of its Governor, Mr. Hope Uzodimma by declaring a state of emergency over security issues bring encountered within the state.

Photo File: Uzodinma

This was disclosed in a statement recently issued out by Honourable Declan Emelumba, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy while noting that several actions had been taken to address the issue of insecurity. According to the statement, the State’s APC led government explained that the opposition party was bent on destabilizing the present administration so as not to suffer defeat in the upcoming polls.

The statement reads: ” The Imo PDP has never hidden its unpatriotic desire to truncate the democratically elected Government of Senator Hope Uzodinma. They sponsored and contrived insecurity in the state to make the state ungovernable, as they had vowed after they were lawfully booted out of office”.

