PDP is the only part where its top members will be openly involved in anti party and it’s afraid to take action against them- Shehu Sani

Former Nigerian senator and Kaduna Central representative Shehu Sani has said that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the only party whose top members will be openly participating in anti-party actions, but the PDP is afraid to take action against the individuals.

A Facebook post by Senator Shehu Sani on Saturday night revealed this information, discussing the PDP’s unwillingness to take action against Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State and a PDP member who is set to become a minister under the incoming APC-led administration.

Sbehu Sani said it best: “PDP is the only part where its top members will be openly involved in anti party and it’s afraid to take action against them.”

Former Rivers State governor and presidential nominee Nyesom Wike has finished his confirmation hearing in the Nigerian senate.

Many have asked for the PDP to expel him from the party or take further action against him since the day he was nominated by Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s APC-led administration, but the PDP has done neither. Nigerians, though, can’t wait to see what happens.

Do tell me what you think about this.

