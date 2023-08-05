PDP Is Only Party Where Its Top Members Will Be Involved In Anti-Party Activities & It’s Afraid-Sani

The Former Senator that represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has noted that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is the only party where its top members will be openly involved in anti party activities, yet the party is afraid of taking action against the individuals.

Senator Shehu Sani made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his Facebook page on Saturday evening, in relation to PDP’s inability to take action against the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, a PDP member who is about to become a minister under APC led government.

Sbehu Sani wrote: “PDP is the only part where its top members will be openly involved in anti party and it’s afraid of taking action against them.”

It should be recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, recently nominated the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, as a minister and he was screened some days back by the Nigerian senate.

Since the day he was nominated by the APC led Government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, many have demanded that the PDP should expel him from the party or take any other action against him, but uptill now, noting has been done about it. Be it as it may, Nigerians are waiting to see how it will end.

