PDP Is Not Weak, When The Time Comes We Will Not Only Suspend Wike, We Will Expell Him Too – Bwala

Former Spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala has come out to say that the People’s Democratic Party will not only suspend Wike for his actions when the time comes, but the party could also expell the former Rivers state governor.

According to Daniel Bwala, there’s a provision in the constitution of every party that allows the party to expell any member who works against the party. In his own words as seen on Channels television tonight…

“For anybody listening tonight and also seeing what Wike is doing, the party is not weak. The party knows what it’s doing and at the appropriate time, Wike will not only be suspended but he will also be expelled. Take that to the bank.”

“In every party, there’s a provision in the party’s constitution that says, when you have taken steps that are completely antithetical to the party’s constitution, you stand expelled. That one is self evident.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 42:28

