PDP Is Not The Personal Asset Of Wike, He Cannot Stop The Party From Making Progress – Timothy Osadolor

The Deputy National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, Timothy Osadolor, has assured party members that the era of the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, deciding the direction of the party is over.

According to the Punch paper, Osadolor stated that the PDP is not the personal asset of Wike and as such, he cannot stop the party from making progress. Osadolor went on to accept the fact that there are issues within the party, but he proclaimed that the issues will be resolved.

Punch paper also reported that Osadolor urged members of the PDP to remain patient with the party’s leadership regarding Nyesom Wike’s issues. He noted that the presidential election tribunal is still ongoing and judgement will be delivered not long from now and after the judgement, Nigerians will know if Nyesom Wike truly owns PDP or not.

Osadolor’s statement came as a reaction to Nyesom Wike’s recent claims that nobody can suspend or expel him from the PDP because of his acceptance of Bola Tinubu’s appointment as the minister of the FCT.

