PDP is not in the race, G-5 will not vote PDP – Dr Orji Uzo Kalu.

According to Vanguard reports, it was reported that Dr. Orji Uzo Kalu the Chief Whip of the Senate, explained that the G-5 Governors will not vote for the People’s Democratic Party in the Saturday election.

It was also reported by Vanguard that Kalu made this known on Wednesday morning during a session with channels TV.

In one of his statements, he said “We are working carefully. We have taken over NNPP and we have fine-tuned a strategy where we have contained that party very well.

“You know I don’t want to call these people by their names. I have tried not to call Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Kwankwaso because they are all my friends.

He continued“I go to their houses to eat, so there is no need of calling names but I know he possess a threat at the time I said that.

“But today the threat is downgraded very well. We have been able to show why we are the ruling party by explaining some things to the people of the north.

“PDP is not in the race. Nationally and everywhere, they are not in the race. My governor here is not going to vote PDP. And many other governors.

“I am not sure Enugu State governor will vote PDP. Ortom himself will not vote PDP. Governors Wike and Makinde will not vote PDP.

“So, there is a big crack unless you are not a student of reality or realism,” Kalu added.

