PDP is looking for Excuse to avoid Presidential Rally in Rivers – Nyesom Wike

Governor of Rivers State Nyesome Ezenwa Wike has advised those in charge of planning the state’s Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, mega gathering to avoid the location until two days before the event.

Abiye Sekibo has reportedly been spotted walking around the Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium, according to Wike, the PDP rally’s organizer, just because he sanctioned the stadium for them.

Although Wike gave the stadium his approval without asking for payment, he stressed that until two days before their rally, he did not want to see any of them at the venue.

The governor of Rivers state stated that Atiku and his supporters are merely searching for a method to frustrate him because they do not want to hold the rally.

Finally, he stated that since he has approved the stadium, they must hold the rally.

He stated “I know you’re not eager to participate in the Rally and are merely seeking for reasons not to, but you must! You have to do it! I know you’re going to go and import people, no problem, go ahead and do it, but you must do it by force.”

