PDP Is Looking For Excuse To Avoid Presidential Rally In Rivers But They Must Do It By Force- Wike

Rivers state governor, Nyesome Ezenwa Wike has warned the organizers of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, mega rally in the state to stay clear of the venue until two days before the occasion

According to Wike, the organizer of the PDP rally that is expected to hold at the Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium, Abiye Sekibo has been seen wandering around the Stadium simply because he has approved the stadium for them

Wike said, although he has approved the stadium without demanding any fee but he does not want to see any of them around the facility until two days before their rally

The governor of Rivers state said that Atiku and his people are only looking for a way to frustrate him because they do not have the intention of staging the rally

Lastly, he said since he has approved the stadium for them, it is a must that they stage the rally

He said ” I know you are not willing to do the Rally and you are only looking for excuses but you must do it! You must do it! I know you are going to go and import people, no problem, go and import but you must do it by force “

