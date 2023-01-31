PDP Has Started Anti Party In Rivers By Supporting Small Parties But I’ll Teach Them Better- Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rivers state governor, Nyesome Ezenwa Wike has alleged the PDP of practicing Anti party

Wike, while addressing a mammoth crowd at the PDP governorship campaign in Rivers said, he charged APC and SDP to court but the PDP waded into the case and buried it

He said ” we have caught them in the act of practicing Anti party. They used to accuse me but they are the ones doing it. Now I have caught them and the thing is that Anti party will give birth to Anti party. You will remember we charged some small parties like APC, and SDP to court because they failed to comply with the law”

” So, PDP went to Abuja to write to our lawyers to stay clear of the case. So, I told the lawyers to stay off the case since that is what they want, But I promise to reply to them back by tomorrow. Now that you have shown us you are doing anti-party, we will tell you what anti-party is”

"Trouble e don come. Trouble issa come o" – Governor Nyesom Wike pic.twitter.com/TY6OCzq7YR — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) January 30, 2023

