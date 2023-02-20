PDP Has Split Into 3; So How Can Any Of The 3 Spitter Parties Pose Any Threat To Tinubu?-Bulama

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, A Former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Waziri Bulama has said that he don’t see any of the presidential candidates as a threat to his Candidate (Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu), adding that PDP, LP and NNPP were in one party but after their defeat in 2019, they split.

He made this statement while responding to a question asked by Sun Newspaper, which is “Which among the presidential candidates poses the bigger threat to the APC candidate?”.

In his own words, Waziri Bulama Said “Don’t forget that the trio of PDP, Labour and NNPP candidates were all under PDP when we defeated them in the 2019 poll. The PDP has split into three. So, how can any of the three splitter parties pose any threat to our candidate? I cannot understand why people describe APC as a party divided against itself”

Source: The Sun Newspaper

