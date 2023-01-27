PDP has no structure to win elections in S/ West – APC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Chief Alex Ajipe, the South-West Zonal Director of the Social and Humanitarian Directorate of the All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign Council, the opposition parties in the region lack the organizational capacity necessary to triumph in the election scheduled for next month.

Ajipe gave reporters in Akure confidence that the party would win all local elections.

“I reject the political tenets of the PDP. “If someone in the PDP believes that they can win this election, the individual is wasting his or her time because there is nothing that will make the PDP win this election; there is no structure,” the previous senatorial candidate for the PDP in the Ondo North Senatorial District said.

He claimed that the party’s zone governors had done an excellent job, which would result in a significant increase in votes in subsequent elections.

After talking about his desire to run for the Senate and the outcome of his legal case, Ajipe declared that he has chosen to endorse Jide Ipinsagba as the party’s nominee.

The rumor that Ajipe intended to skip the celebration once his case against Lpinsagba was settled was rejected.

“I’m running for office on behalf of people like our candidate for the Northern Senatorial District, Jide Ipinsagba, and others, and even though we’ve already started doing so with our branded vehicles bearing their images and names, I don’t hold any resentment against him (Jide Ipinsagba) because politics is about interest.

TheTirelessWriter (

)