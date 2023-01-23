PDP Has No Evidence Against Tinubu To Call For His Arrest – Femi Fani-Kayode

In a recent interview that was conducted by the Channels Television, a spokesperson of the All Progresives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode condemned the call made by PDP for Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be arrested. He described the act as irresponsible and that they have no evidence against Tinubu.

Fani-Kayode made this statement in an interview that was conducted by Channels Television and when the host asked him what his reaction was to the allegations made by the PDP against Tinubu. He replied by saying that they have no evidence and that they are just trying to copy the APC.

Quoting Fani-Kayode, “You say that they should arrest Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu or that they should search his house, NDLEA, EFCC and everything. Where is your evidence, what is the evidence? Other than the fact that they want to copy everything we have done. The difference here between us and them is that we didn’t just crew out of the woodwork and begin to call for peoples arrest, we had solid evidence which we presented before the world, of the confession made by their candidate telling the world how he was involved in scamming Nigerians and misappropriating public funds. They have no such evidence.”

