‘PDP Has Given Directive To Gov. Okowa To Raise N120B To Prosecute The 2023 Election’ – Afegbua

Kazeem Afegbua, a member of the Tinubu/ Shettima campaign council has alleged that the Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP and the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has been tasked to raise some money for the 2023 general election.

Afegbua stated in an interview with TVC that the Delta state house of assembly passed the fastest law in the history of the Nation in approving a loan of about 120 billion naira for Governor Okowa. He argued that the governor has just three months to the end of his term as Governor and that within the confines of the law, there is a need to introspect about what he wanted to do with the money. He identified that there is no purposeful reason for the loan being collected by Governor Okowa.

He said, ”There are lot of misgivings within the PDP camp presently, I understand yesterday that they have voted 205 billion dollars to prosecute the 2023 election. And they have given directive to the Vice Presidential candidate of PDP, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to go and raise part of that money which is 120 billion naira.

And that is the reason why they had to go and quickly put together a loan with three months to the expiration of Okowa as Governor. They passed a law in the assembly, the fastest law that has been passed in the history of legislation in Nigeria. Within six minutes, they passed a law in the Delta assembly, to approve a 120 billion naira loan for Okowa.”

Content created and supplied by: OxygenNews (via 50minds

News )

#PDP #Directive #Gov #Okowa #Raise #N120B #Prosecute #Election #Afegbua’PDP Has Given Directive To Gov. Okowa To Raise N120B To Prosecute The 2023 Election’ – Afegbua Publish on 2023-02-01 10:43:06