PDP Has Given Directive To Gov. Okowa To Raise N120B To Prosecute The 2023 Election – Afegbua

Adegboyega Oyetola, who was named the winner of the Osun election by a tribunal, is accused by Kazeem Afegbua, a member of the Tinubu/Shettima campaign committee, of not just suing Ademola Adeleke without any good cause. Afegbua said that they had evidence of collaboration between Ademola Adeleke’s representatives and the INEC.

He continued by saying that this resulted in a huge amount of overvoting, particularly in Ademola Adeleke’s strongholds. Afegbua underlined the need for an investigation of the INEC workers, particularly the Adhoc staff. They are the ones being used to rig the election, in his opinion.

The fact that Adeleke has been shown the exit door is wonderful news, and it’s also good for BVAS that it was able to prove that there was overvoting, he added. What BVAS accredited was different from the outcomes of the manual collation process. So, now that the Tribunal has made the correct choice, it is up to the Court of Appeals and Supreme Court to do the same.

The INEC itself needs to conduct a critical analysis of the function of Adhoc staffs. Because there was election-related collaboration between INEC employees and Ademola Adeleke representatives, which led to the Oshn situation. Because the majority of the polling places that were canceled were Adeleke’s stronghold, if you examine them. I believe that on election day, we should all exercise particular caution.

