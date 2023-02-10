NEWS

PDP Has Brought Us Shame, Should Not Retain Power, Ayu Says At Kano Campaign

Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, made a gaffe during the party’s presidential campaign in Kano State on Thursday.

Photo of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu

He was referring to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Festus Keyamo (SAN), a spokesperson for the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, uploaded the video to his verified Twitter account.

“Today in Kano, PDP National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu said that the PDP has brought dishonor and that we should not keep them in power. This evident and expensive slip of the tongue will not generate headlines. Be on the lookout for news coverage of this,” he tweeted.

