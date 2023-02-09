“PDP Has Brought Us Shame” — PDP National Chairman, Ayu Says As He Mistakes PDP For APC During Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, on Thursday in Kano State, during the party’s presidential campaign rally goofed when he said “PDP has brought us shame.”

“They are full of lies. They have nothing to offer the ‘talakas’ (poor) in Nigeria. We will come back. Our president, Atiku Abubakar, who you will vote to power in the next few weeks, we will rally around him. We will discuss our policies, and we will see where it is affecting you. We will make sure we implement a successful policy that will bring back Nigeria to its glory,” Ayu said while urging Nigerians to reject the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the Facebook users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on Facebook:

Why won’t he?when we keep recycling the same criminals, they keep jumping from one party to another. So he is confused, couldn’t remember his recent and present party.

PDP made a big mistake zoning their ticket to the north,they will forever regret it.

A time to come to the help of Nigerians,they went for the help of their pockets. 2023 election supposed to be chosen from basket of bests…..

He is right…. He is a secret supporter of peter obi

Source: Sahara report and Facebook

