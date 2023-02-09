This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Has Brought Us Shame And We Will Not Allow Them Retain Power- PDP Chairman, Ayu Suffers A Gaffe

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu suffered a gaffe at the PDP rally In Kano

It is no longer news that the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign team landed in the Northern state on Thursday in continuation of their presidential campaign ahead of the general election later in February

The rally is coming after the party has held several rallies in different geographical locations across the nation

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa have staged rallies in the East, west, south, and North since they officially flagged off their presidential campaign at the home state of the campaign director general, Gov Udom Emmanuel in Akwa Ibom state a few months ago

However, the rally in Kano recorded great success as several governors under the peoples Democratic Party and stakeholders stormed the rally ground to support the former vice president of Nigeria and the current governor of Delta state

Photos emanating from the venue showed a mammoth crowd as supporters also trooped out from the nooks and crannies of the state

However, a video from the event has captured the moment the party chairman suffered a gaffe while trying to address the crowd

He was meant to refer to the ruling party, The All Progressive Congress APC but ended up using his party

While speaking, he said ” We Are supposed to be the leader best in Africa and everywhere in the world we should be respected but PDP has brought Us shame but PDP has brought us shame and we will not allow them to retain power ”

In Kano today, Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP National Chairman, confessed that PDP has brought shame and we should not retain them in power. This obvious costly slip-of-tongue will not make any headlines. Watch out for some Press reports on this! pic.twitter.com/vOHgXKYX9a — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) February 9, 2023

