PDP Has Brought Shame To Us And We Will Not Continue To Retain Them – PDP Chairman Ayu ‘Slips’ At Kano Rally

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu made a big gaffe during his speech in today’s PDP presidential rally.

According to a viral video which was posted by Bayo Onanuga on his social media handle, the People’s Democratic Party Chairman was clearly heard saying that PDP has brought shame to Nigerians and they will not continue to be retained in power. It was an awkward moment for those standing close to him while he was speaking but no effort was made to let him know that he had mentioned PDP, instead of the ruling party, APC (All Progressive Congress).

This is definitely not the first or second time in this presidential campaign period that a high profile politician has made big gaffes like this. It’s nothing alarming and obviously, PDP supporters on ground at the rally would’ve known that it was just a honest mistake by the party chairman.

Photo Credit: Vanguard paper.

