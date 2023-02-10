NEWS

PDP Has Brought Shame To Us And We Will Not Continue To Retain Them – PDP Chairman Ayu ‘Slips’ At Kano Rally

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 hours ago
0 317 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu made a big gaffe during his speech in today’s PDP presidential rally.

According to a viral video which was posted by Bayo Onanuga on his social media handle, the People’s Democratic Party Chairman was clearly heard saying that PDP has brought shame to Nigerians and they will not continue to be retained in power. It was an awkward moment for those standing close to him while he was speaking but no effort was made to let him know that he had mentioned PDP, instead of the ruling party, APC (All Progressive Congress).

This is definitely not the first or second time in this presidential campaign period that a high profile politician has made big gaffes like this. It’s nothing alarming and obviously, PDP supporters on ground at the rally would’ve known that it was just a honest mistake by the party chairman.

Watch the moment Ayu made the gaffe here.

What do you think about this? Leave your comments below and follow for more information.

Photo Credit: Vanguard paper.

AnnSports (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 hours ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Ebonyi APC Governorship Candidate, Nwifuru, Involved In An Accident

3 mins ago

Here Are Reactions After Peter Obi Said LP Will Be Concluding Their 36 States Rally In Lagos Today.

7 mins ago

Osun Tribunal Verdict: Oyetola, APC Cross Appeal

14 mins ago

PDPs Support of the Redesign Policy Shows That They are an Enemy of the People – Wike

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button