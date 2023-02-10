PDP Has Brought Shame To Nigeria – Iyorchia Ayu Mistakenly Says During The Presidential Rally [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Yesterday been February 9th, 2023, the national chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu mistakenly made a statement at the presidential rally in Kano saying PDP has brought nothing but shame to Nigeria and his statement is causing waves on social media.

The rally was held at Sabi Abacha stadium and the chairman of the People’s Democratic Party made a speech and he angrily said that PDP has brought shame to Nigeria and they will not continue to retain them in power. He wanted saying that APC has brought shame to Nigeria, but unfortunately he mentioned PDP. According to Iyorchia Ayu, he said Nigerians are supposed to be the leaders of Africa but unfortunately, PDP has brought shame to Nigeria.

After his wrong speech , he quickly realised that he made a mistake and he corrected himself. Despite he corrected himself, some people on social media are in support of what he said earlier. Click here to watch the video clip.

Source: Lindaikeje Blog

