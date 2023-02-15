PDP Gubernatorial Candidate aims at making Zamfara a safer state for human and capital development.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in the forthcoming March 11 gubernatorial election in Zamfara state, Dr. Dauda Lawal has assured the good people of Zamfara state of his commitment to make the state a safer state for human and capital development.

Dr. Dauda Lawal made this known while campaigning in Kaura Naomda Local Government yesterday 14th February, 2023 and also made available his twitter handle @Dr_DaudaLawal. “At our campaign rally in Kauran Naomda LG yesterday, I saw passion, commitment, a strong desire for a new lease of life, and the earnest need for responsive leadership from people of different ages. My plea to you is to channel that passion and desire into votes that will make our party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), victorious in the upcoming general elections and undoubtedly catapult our State toward prosperity and development.”

“I once again assure you of my commitment to providing you with a safer State in which human and capital development will be attainable for our State to reach its potential when I become your governor, In Shaa Alla. I thank you most sincerely, the people of Kauran Namoda.” Dr. Dauda tweeted.

