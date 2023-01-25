PDP Governorship Candidate In Abia State Is Dead

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It is so sad for the people of Abia state and most importantly, the members of PDP as the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abia state for the 2023 Gubernatorial election, Professor Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne has been declared dead.

The astute professor passed on after a brief illness. He reportedly passed away at National Hospital Abuja today, in the early hours of January 25, 2023.

According to the report by Punch paper, he was recovering and making constant progress in health after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom. But he suffered relapsed few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests for which he didn’t recover from.

According to a statement that was signed by his first son, Chikezie Uche Ikonne, the family of the diseased said that further details and arrangements of his burial would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made within the family.

