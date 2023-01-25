NEWS

PDP Governorship Candidate In Abia State Is Dead

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 340 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It is so sad for the people of Abia state and most importantly, the members of PDP as the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abia state for the 2023 Gubernatorial election, Professor Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne has been declared dead.

The astute professor passed on after a brief illness. He reportedly passed away at National Hospital Abuja today, in the early hours of January 25, 2023.

According to the report by Punch paper, he was recovering and making constant progress in health after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom. But he suffered relapsed few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests for which he didn’t recover from.

According to a statement that was signed by his first son, Chikezie Uche Ikonne, the family of the diseased said that further details and arrangements of his burial would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made within the family.

Nasagist (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 340 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Help Me Tell The Elders Standing Beside Me To Keep Quiet, They’ve Eaten Their Own Food – Tinubu.

1 min ago

Now they are sharing motorcycles in hundreds but after election, they will ban it- Shehu Sani

20 mins ago

Kwankwaso’s NNPP takes campaign to Bayelsa, speaks on Vission to rescue Nigeria

29 mins ago

Help Me Tell The Elders Standing Beside Me To Keep Quiet; They’ve Eaten Their Own Food—Tinubu

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button