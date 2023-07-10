PDP governors meet to discuss state of party, nation

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF) will meet on Tuesday in Abuja to discuss the state of the party and the nation.

The forum, in a statement by its director-general, CID Maduabum, in Abuja on Monday, said the inaugural meeting would also roll out the agenda of the forum under the leadership of Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state.

He said that the first meeting of the forum since Mr Mohammed and Gov. Seminalayi Fubara were elected Chairman and Vice Chairman of PDP-GF in June would hold at 1 p.m.

“The forum is expected to discuss the state of the nation, especially recent developments in the country; politically, socially, and economically.

“The meeting will also discuss the state of the forum, the party and the role of the PDP governors in stabilising the PDP and the nation.

“In addition, the new leadership of the forum may likely unfold their unity and progressive agenda during the meeting,” Mr Maduabum said.

