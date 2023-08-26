PDP Gov, Fubara Of Rivers State Reacts After NSA To President Tinubu, Ribadu, Paid Him A Visit Today

The executive Governor of Rivers State and Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Siminialayi Fubara has reacted after he received Nuhu Ribadu and his team in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital today.

(Photo Credit – Governor Siminialayi Fubara Verified Twitter Page)

Nuhu Ribadu, a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC was appointed as the new National Security Adviser by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu some weeks ago. Before his appointment, he is well-known and revered chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress in his state, Adamawa.

Siminialayi Fubara was elected as the executive Governor of Rivers State some months ago. He took over from his predecessor, Nyesom Wike on the 29th of May, 2023.

The Executive Governor of Rivers State, Siminialayi Fubara stated on his verified Twitter page; “Today, we received a high powered delegation led by the National Security Adviser, Malam @NuhuRibadu , and a host of Ministers which include Defence, Mohammed Badaru, Defence (State), @Bellomatawalle1 , Minister of State, Gas, Ekperipe Ekpo, Minister of State, Petroleum, @DrLokpobiri, the Group Chief Executive Officer of @nnpclimited and a host of top military brass.”

The Peoples Democratic Party Chieftain stated further; “Their visit afforded us the opportunity to table critical national issues relating to oil assets and investments.”

