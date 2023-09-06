PDP gave presidency to the South for 13 Years and the North Didn’t complain even once–Dele Momodu

Dele Momodu, a prominent Nigerian journalist and member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has weighed in on the debate surrounding the allocation of the presidency within the party. He refutes claims made by Nyesom Wike regarding an agreement to give the presidency to the South and asserts that there was no such agreement.

In an interview on Channels Television, Momodu pointed out that “There was no agreement to give the presidency to the South. PDP has been very fair to the South. PDP had President Obasanjo for 8 years, PDP had President Goodluck Jonathan for 5 years and that’s 13 years. Out of 24 years, the PDP gave the presidency to the South for 13 years. If Jonathan had won in 2015, that would’ve made it 17 years. The North did not complain even once.”

Momodu also suggested that Nyesom Wike’s push for a Southern presidency within the PDP may be motivated by his belief that there would be little competition for the presidential ticket from the Southern region, potentially strengthening his own candidacy within the party.

https://youtu.be/ltJah2V0ZH4?si=RYuvzIb7FgI1DwUz

(Start watching the video from 14:34)

