PDP Gave Presidency To The South For 13 Years And The North Did Not Complain Even Once- Dele Momodu

Popular Nigerian journalist and a member of the PDP, Dele Momodu has come out to state that the People’s Democratic Party gave the presidency to Southern Nigeria for 13 years out of a possible 24 and the Northerners did not complain about that.

Dele Momodu was speaking about the claim made by Nyesom Wike that there was an agreement within the PDP to give the presidency to the South and that agreement was broken. Now according to Dele Momodu who appeared in an interview on Channels television this afternoon, there was no such agreement and the PDP has been very fair to the South.

In his own words…

“There was no agreement to give the presidency to the South. PDP has been very fair to the South. PDP had President Obasanjo for 8 years, PDP had President Goodluck Jonathan for 5 years and that’s 13 years. Out of 24 years, the PDP gave the presidency to the South for 13 years. If Jonathan had won in 2015, that would’ve made it 17 years. The North did not complain even once.”

Dele Momodu also went ahead to say that the reason Wike wanted the PDP to give the presidency to a Southerner was because he knew nobody from the region could challenge him for the ticket in the party’s primary election.

“If PDP gave us in the South an opportunity to have 17 years, out of which we got 13, so how can one man come out and say that it is the law to give the presidency to the South now? The reason he is saying that is because he knows that from the South, there will be nobody to challenge him for the ticket.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 14:34

