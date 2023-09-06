PDP gave presidency to the South for 13 years and the North did not complain even once – Dele Momodu

Dele Momodu, a well-known Nigerian journalist and member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed that the PDP granted the presidency to Southern Nigeria for 13 years out of a potential 24, and the Northern region did not raise any objections during that period.

Dele Momodu discussed Nyesom Wike’s assertion that the PDP had an agreement to grant the presidency to the South, which was allegedly violated. However, Dele Momodu, who appeared in an interview on Channels television today, stated that no such agreement existed and emphasized that the PDP has treated the South fairly.

In his own words…

“There was no agreement to give the presidency to the South. PDP has been very fair to the South. PDP had President Obasanjo for 8 years, PDP had President Goodluck Jonathan for 5 years and that’s 13 years. Out of 24 years, the PDP gave the presidency to the South for 13 years. If Jonathan had won in 2015, that would’ve made it 17 years. The North did not complain even once.”

Dele Momodu further expressed that Wike’s motive for advocating the PDP to nominate a Southern candidate for the presidency was due to his awareness that no one from the Southern region could pose a challenge to him in the party’s primary election.

“If PDP gave us in the South an opportunity to have 17 years, out of which we got 13, so how can one man come out and say that it is the law to give the presidency to the South now? The reason he is saying that is because he knows that from the South, there will be nobody to challenge him for the ticket.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 14:34

