PDP G5 Not Dead, Will Act On Feb 25 – Wike

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) G5, or Integrity Group, according to Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike, isn’t losing steam and would execute its plan in the election for president on February 25, 2023.

In the state’s Ahoada East Local Government Area, he spoke on Tuesday during the party’s campaign for governor.

The G5 is made up of five disgruntled PDP governors from southern Nigeria, including Wike, Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Before endorsing the party’s front-runner, Atiku Abubakar, for president, the five governors have repeatedly asked that Iyorchia Ayu step down as PDP national chairman.

The five governors, who frequently travel abroad and participate in rallies for state unity, have not been spotted together recently. Allegations that their alliance was failing increased as a result of the move.

But on Tuesday, Wike vowed that the G5 will take action on D-day the following week.

