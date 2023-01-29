PDP-G5 Govs Crisis: PDP Goes After Wike’s Loyalists, Targets Governor Ikpeazu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, led by Iyorchia Ayu, intends to crack down on Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and his friends, which may exacerbate the situation inside the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

There are hints that the party leadership may suspend certain supporters of the five dissatisfied PDP governors known as G-5. This comes hours after the PDP National Working Committee suspended the Ebonyi State party chairman, Okorie Tochukwu Okoroafor, for alleged anti-party activities.

According to sources within the party who talked with Vanguard, Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu could be on the chopping block within the next two weeks. “It is regrettable that we lost our candidate in Abia State, Professor Uche Ikonne, who, until to his death, was Ikpeazu’s anointed successor.

“Now, Governor Ikpeazu invited Governor Wike to undertake the function of delivering the party flag to Ikonne, a function normally designated for the National Chairman or a party official he delegates to do such a rite on his behalf. “There will be a governorship primary, and only the National Chairman and Secretary have the authority to write INEC; it is the Ayu-led NWC’s constitutional duty to hold this primary.”

“Ikpeazu will fight the political war of his life to handpick another successor, since various interests within and outside Abia are currently at play. “Whether they like it or not, the party leadership, our presidential candidate and his team will care who becomes the nominee because the party’s general interests are at stake. The following few weeks will be fascinating.”

Sheriff_Views (

)