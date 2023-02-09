PDP: ‘ G5 Governors would have some influence but cannot determine election outcome ‘- Stakeholders

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Dakuku Peterside has revealed that though the G5 Governors have an influence on the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming general election, they cannot determine the overall outcome of the election.

He made this known during an interview with PUNCH NEWS of recent, while speaking about the crisis in PDP alongside the alleged support of Governor Nyesom Wike for the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

In summary, he said: ” The dynamics and political landscape have changed. 2023 is not 2015, mind you, there was no bimodal voters accreditation system in 2015. We did not have this level of political awareness and economic situation in 2015. We had two major parties then, but today that is not the case. I suspect the so-called G5 governors may overrate and overreach themselves. For emphasis sake, they would have some influence but it would not be sufficient to determine the overall outcome of the elections. There would be consequences”.

Recall that the G5 Governors include Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

