PDP G-5 Governors Not Dead, Set For Proper Action Against Atiku – Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Wike has revealed that PDP G-5 Governors are not dead, rather they are set for action against Atiku.

NewsOnline reports that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has explained that the G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from talking regularly in public to embark on strategic actions in silence in order to achieve set goals.

Wike further assured that no matter how much those who think that the group has either disintegrated or died and yet are anxiously pushing to know the activities of the group, the group would never come near knowing their next line of action.

He made this claim at St Paul’s Primary School Field, in Ahoada Town, the venue of the campaign flag-off rally organised by the Rivers State PDP campaign council for Ahoada East Local Government Area on Tuesday.

He described Senator Lee Maeba, a member of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in the state as an illiterate for claiming that the G-5 is dead.

The governor insisted that in politics, there was time to always appear in public to indulge in talks, and having satisfactorily maximised that time, the group has withdrawn into silence to activate requisite political actions because 25th February 2023 is in view.

Wike said; “You people say G-5 is dead. We that you said are dead are not worried. But, you that is alive is worried. We are not talking again, we are not worried. Yet you are worried. You fail to realise that in politics there is time for talking and time for action. Action has started and 25th February is D-day.

“You can never know what our plans and strategies are no matter how you people pressurise us, we will not disclose our strategy. The more you look, the less you see.”

Replying to the allegations of threat to the life of members of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in the State, as claimed by Dr Abiye Sekibo, the Director-General of the group, Wike wondered why it was only Dr Sekibo and his group raising a false alarm about insecurity in Rivers State.

He noted that both presidential candidates of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, had campaigned in Rivers State, enjoyed logistics provided by the State government and never complained of any threat to life.

He also said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu is expected to campaign in Rivers State on Wednesday, because the party had applied and gotten a venue approved for them without any of them complaining of insecurity or threat to their life.

Wike, who insisted that Rivers State was the most peaceful state in the federation and that nobody could toy with it, told Sekibo to stop deceiving PDP governors who he was collecting money from on the pretence that he would mobilise people for the campaign rally for PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

He asserted that his hands were clean because he has never been and would not involve in bloodletting activities and wondered about the basis of Sekibo’s allegation of threat to life.

The governor pointed out that, in all political ramifications, he had always defeated Sekibo and his co-travellers since 2007 and will continue to beat them to the game.

Rivers State governorship candidate of the PDP, Sir Siminialayi Fubara expressed appreciation to the Ekpeye people for their large turnout and noted that it confirms their love for governor Wike and are ready to work for him.

Fubara stated that since they trust Governor Wike, not only because he is their in-law but as a trusted leader who has executed several development projects in the area, they should also trust who he is supporting to be the governor of the state after him.

He promised that his administration when elected will continue to execute development projects in the area and develop the capacity of the youths while working with Ekpeye traditional and political leaders to sustain peace.

Related