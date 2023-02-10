This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP fixes new date for gov primaries in Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo

Prior to the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) off-cycle governorship primary elections in the states of Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi, the party has announced a new date for the screening of candidates.

The primary polls, which were originally scheduled for February 13 but will now take place on March 1, according to a statement released by its National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, on Friday in Abuja.

The party also announced that the deadline for purchasing nomination and expression of interest forms for the Kogi State governorship elections has been extended to February 13.

In it, it was explained that the ongoing general election campaigns were the reason for the date change.

The ongoing electioneering activities for the 2023 General Elections have forced a little change in the date.

In the respective States, “all other dates for all events relating to the primary elections remain unchanged,” the statement said.

The governorship elections in the states of Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa will take place on November 11 according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The three states are a part of the eight in the union where governorship elections are held outside of the regular cycle. Anambra, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, and Edo are the other states. According to premium Times report.

