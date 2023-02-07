PDP Expresses Concern Regarding The Alleged Plan Of APC To Trade N22.05 Billion For Vote Buying.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The People’s Democratic Party has come out and said that leaders of the All Progressives Congress, who are said to be working for their alliance presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, were planning to swap N22.5 billion worth of old Naira notes for new ones in Kano.

The PDP claimed that this was part of a last-ditch effort to carry out APC’s effort to buy votes in the general elections .

Their Hon. National Publicity Secretary This was said in a statement Debo Ologunagba released on Monday in Abuja.

He voiced out that, “Information available to our faction revealed that this criminal act by them, which is responsible for the biting cash shortage, is being coordinated in the North West region of our country by two State Governors, who ironically have been very vocal in lamenting on the current currency .”

“They has been informed that it were allegedly stored in a facility owned by them before being transferred , where their Parliamentary Crusade contacted the regional heads to exchange it.

Amandababy (

)