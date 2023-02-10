This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Expels Some Members Of The Party From S/W, S/E Over Anti-Party Activities & Other Grave Offences

Ahead of the February 25 Presidential election in Nigeria, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the People Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled some members of the party on Friday, over anti-party activities and other grave Offences.

The People Democratic Party (PDP) made this known on Friday via its official Twitter handle.

According to tweet released by the Official PDP Nigeria, the political Party expelled Nnamani, Ogbu, Ajibola and others from the Party.

According to PDP National Working Committee (NWC), the following are the members of the party that were expelled from the party for anti-party activities and other grave offences:

1. Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu State).

2. Hon. Chris Ogbu – (Imo State).

3. Ajibola Lateef Oladimeji – (Ekiti Central, Ekiti State).

4. Olayinka James Olalere – (Ekiti Central 11, Ekiti State).

5. Emiola Adenike Jennifer- (Ekiti South 11, Ekiti State).

6. Fayose Oluwajomiloju John – (Ekiti Central 1 , Ekiti State).

7. Akerele Olayinka – (Ekiti North 2, Ekiti State).

Their expulsion take effect from 10th February, 2023.

