PDP expels its governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State has expelled Michael Enyong, the governorship candidate of the party for the 2023 elections, over allegations of forgery.

Mr Enyong’s expulsion is contained in a letter dated 30 January and signed by Anthony Ekong, the PDP chapter chairman, and 14 other executive members of the party in Uyo Local Government Area.

Mr Enyong, a serving federal lawmaker, hails from Uyo.

The letter is addressed to the party’s state chairman.

The 54-year-old Mr. Enyong is serving his second term in the National Assembly as a representative for the Uyo Federal Constituency.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced Mr. Enyong as the new PDP governorship candidate in the state, according to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

He took over for Umo Eno, who had previously won the party’s primary and was the preferred replacement for Governor Udom Emmanuel.

The replacement, denoted on INEC’s website as “amendment no. 4”, was made in response to a “court order,” according to the organisation.

The PDP is requesting an intervention to reinstate Mr. Eno as its candidate at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

On May 25th of last year, the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, often known as the Nest of Champions, Uyo, hosted the PDP’s governorship primary for Akwa Ibom.

Mr. Eno, a former commissioner for the state’s Lands and Water Resources, received 993 votes to secure the party’s nomination.

In a primary that had 1,018 delegates registered to vote, Onofiok Luke and Akan Okon, his closest competitors, deadlocked on three votes each.

Mr. Enyong, who abstained from the election, won another PDP primary held in his Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo, home.

The local PDP branch claimed that Mr. Enyong tricked the court into ruling in his favour by using the results of the primary held at his home.

The PDP chapter referred to Mr. Enyong’s behaviour as “criminal conduct” and described it as “embarrassing, disgraceful, illegal.”

“The aforementioned Mr. Enyong falsified the results form that the party employed at the gubernatorial primary on May 25, 2022,” the statement reads. Without hesitation, he faked the signatures of the primary election’s Electoral Officer, Returning Officer, National Chairman, Secretary, and Organising Secretary.

The letter claimed that Mr. Enyong used the documents obtained through these numerous forgeries to deceive a Federal High Court and fraudulently obtained a ruling designating him as the party’s governorship candidate.

