PDP Expels Former Enugu Governor and 6 Others for Anti-Party Activities

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled former governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, and six others for alleged anti-party activities. This decision was announced by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP at the end of its 566th meeting on February 10, 2023.

According to a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party expelled Nnamani and the others for violating the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) through anti-party activities and other grave offences.

The other individuals expelled from the party include Hon. Chris Ogbu (Imo State), Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji (Ekiti Central), Olayinka James Olalere (Ekiti Central II), Fayose Oluwajomiloju John (Ekiti Central I), Akerele Oluyinka (Ekiti North I) and Emiola Adenike Jennifer (Ekiti South II).

The statement emphasized that the expulsion takes effect immediately and urged all members of the party across the country to remain united and focused on the party’s mission to rescue, rebuild, and redirect the nation from misrule.

The PDP’s decision to expel Nnamani and the others was based on the recommendation of the National Disciplinary Committee and was made in accordance with sections 58 and 59 (1)(g) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

