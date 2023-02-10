PDP expels Chimaroke Nnamani, 6 others.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chimaroke Nnamani, a senator from Enugu West Senatorial District, has been dismissed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national working committee (NWC).

The NWC’s 566th meeting, which was conducted on Friday in Abuja, is when the decision to remove Nnamani was made, according to a statement from Debo Ologunagba, the PDP’s spokesperson.

Nnamani and six other people, according to him, were expelled for anti party activities and other major offenses in violation of the PDP constitution.

The following individuals have also been kicked out: Chris Ogbu (Imo), Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji (Ekiti), Olayinka James Olalere (Ekiti central II), Fayose Oluwajomiloju John (Ekiti central I), Akerele Oluyinka (Ekiti north I), and Jennifer Emiola Adenike (Ekiti south II).

The expulsion is effective immediately, the PDP official stated.

In accordance with Sections 58 and 59 (1)(g) of the PDP Constitution (as modified in 2017), the National Disciplinary Committee’s recommendation and the NWC’s decision were the basis for the statement.

The PDP calls on all of its supporters nationwide to remain unified and committed to the party’s goal to rescue, rebuild, and reroute our country from misrule, it says.

Nnamani, the former governor of Enugu, was suspended by the party three weeks before the latest event.

Nnamani said he didn’t receive a fair hearing in response to his suspension at the time.

I was never aware of any petition or complaint against me or informed of the reasons the PDP National Working Committee decided to suspend me from the party, he claimed.

I wasn’t invited to any meetings, proceedings, or hearings of the party’s NWC where my alleged offense(s) was or were discussed. So, in any meeting where the proposal and decision to suspend me from the party were discussed, I was not given the chance to speak up for myself.

As a result, my right to a fair trial was disregarded, notably during disciplinary processes, in contravention of the party’s stated constitution. More significant is the FRN’s superior constitution.

Nnamani made Bola Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress’s presidential candidate, aware of his support in 2022. (APC).

