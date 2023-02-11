PDP Expells Seven Of Its Members Due To Anti-party Activities

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, a former governor of the state of Enugu, and six other individuals have been expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) due to suspected anti-party activities, according to the NWC of the PDP.

In case you forgot, the party suspended Senator Nnamani last month.

In a statement released on Friday by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP NWC made this announcement at the conclusion of its 566th meeting.

The expulsion was accepted by the party, according to the statement, because of anti-party activities and other serious offenses that violated the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

Others kicked out of the party include Hon. Chris Ogbu (Imo State), Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji (Ekiti Central), Olayinka James Olalere (Ekiti Central II), Fayose Oluwajomiloju John (Ekiti Central I), Akerele Oluyinka (Ekiti North I), and Jennifer Emiola Adenike (Ekiti South II).

Part of the declaration stated, “The expulsion is effective as of today, Friday, February 10, 2023.

In accordance with Sections 58 and 59 (1)(g) of the PDP Constitution (as modified in 2017), the NWC’s decision follows the National Disciplinary Committee’s recommendation.

“The PDP charges all members of our Party across the country to remain united and focused on the mission of our party to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from misrule”.

