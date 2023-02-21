PDP Elected Emefiele, We Will Reveal Those He Is Working With When The Times Comes – El-Rufai

According to reports, in the midst of the controversy surrounding the naira’s scarcity, Kaduna state governor in person of Nasir El-Rufai said that Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), is not an APC member.

Following the reports obtained by news reporters,it was disclosed that El-Rufai claimed that Emefiele was chosen governor of CBN by the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in an interview with BBC hausa.

Reportedly, El-Rufai revealed that the name of individuals assisting Emefiele would be made public at the appropriate moment saying, “You see Godwin Emefiele, the PDP brought him and the rest of those who are being harassed, we know when the time comes, we will reveal their names because they are not members of the party, they are blue-collar people.If we had voted for them, we would have revealed their names.

Correspondingly, he divulged, “They are people who want to bring down the party that gave them the opportunity and they got more money than shopping for their games.”

Content created and supplied by: CutieGracie

News )

