PDP Don’t Have The Video Of Tinubu Dealing In Drugs So They Cannot Call For His Arrest – Fani Kayode

The Spokesperson of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani Kayode has come out to say that the People’s Democratic Party cannot call for the arrest of Bola Ahmed Tinubu when there is no evidence of corruption against the former Lagos state governor.

According to Fani Kayode who appeared in an interview with Channels television today, the PDP is just trying to copy the actions of the APC by calling out Tinubu for corruption, and even at that, there is no evidence whatsoever that links Tinubu to any of these allegations. In his own words as seen on Channels television…

“We presented the evidence of corruption against Atiku to the public, there is a big difference between that and what the PDP is currently doing. We came across the evidence online like so many other people, it has been online for weeks before we said a word about it. It would’ve been irresponsible of us to just sit back and do nothing given the seriousness of that charge.”

“The PDP does not have a video taken of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu dealing in drugs, misappropriating funds, or anything of the sort. There is also no evidence of his conviction by an American court yet they call for his arrest.”

