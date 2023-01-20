PDP desires overthrow of Uzodinma – Imo Govt tells FG

The Imo State government has requested that the Peoples Democratic Party, or PDP, be disregarded because it prefers to forcibly remove Governor Hope Uzodinma to avoid holding elections.

It claimed that the PDP chapter in Imo State was attempting to restrict democracy there by pushing for the declaration of a state of emergency.

Due to the PDP’s anger over losing the state’s 2019 governorship election, the federal government accused the party of security breaches in reaction to the PDP’s threat to declare a state of emergency in Imo should there be ongoing unrest.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon. Declan Emelumba, the Imo State Government asserted that the PDP has been a political underdog out to upset the political status quo ever since it was overthrown by the Supreme Court in 2020.

It was made clear that the PDP’s offer was just a smokescreen for its real intention—to create unrest in the state and postpone the 2023 election.

The Imo PDP “has never veiled its unpatriotic desire to truncate the democratically elected Government of Senator Hope Uzodinma,” according to the statement.

