PDP Deputy National Women Leader Resigns

As the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) deputy national women’s leader, Hajiya Hajara Yakubu Wanka has resigned.

Wanka informed the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja of this in a letter of resignation she wrote to Ambassador Iliya Damagun, the party’s acting national chairman.

Wanka claims that she left her post to work as a commissioner in the Bauchi State government under Bala Mohammed. The PDP leader expressed her sincere thanks to Governor Mohammed for considering her deserving of serving in his cabinet as well as the party’s national leadership for giving her the rare opportunity to serve at the national level.

Wanka asserted that her expertise as the party’s deputy national women’s leader would significantly improve her performance as a commissioner in Bauchi State, despite the fact that it is impossible to put a value on the experience.Wanka was on the list of 24 commissioner nominees that Governor Mohammed forwarded to the State House of Assembly, which the House then vetted and confirmed.

