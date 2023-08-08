PDP Deputy National Women Leader, Hajiya Wanka resigns

Hajiya Hajara Yakubu Wanka, the Deputy National Women Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has tendered her resignation from her party position. Her decision to step down is motivated by an opportunity presented to her by the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed. Hajiya Wanka will now assume the role of a commissioner in Bauchi State.

In her formal letter of resignation, copies of which were disseminated to journalists in Bauchi, Hajiya Wanka conveyed her gratitude to the Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Ambassador Iliya Damagun. She expressed her appreciation for the rare privilege the party afforded her by appointing her as the Deputy National Women Leader. Furthermore, she extended her thanks to Governor Mohammed for recognizing her capability and deeming her fit for service in his cabinet.

The experience she garnered while holding the position of Deputy National Women Leader of the PDP, according to Hajiya Wanka, is invaluable. She believes that this experience will significantly contribute to her effectiveness as a commissioner in Bauchi State. Notably, Hajiya Wanka’s name was part of the list containing 24 commissioner-nominees sent to the State House of Assembly by Governor Mohammed. Following a thorough screening and confirmation process by the House, she was approved.

The PDP National Working Committee (NWC) has acknowledged and congratulated Hajiya Wanka on her new appointment. In a press release issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, her selection is seen as a testament to her dedication, intellectual prowess, administrative competence, and patriotic contributions to the PDP, Bauchi State, and the nation as a whole.

The NWC commended Hajiya Wanka for her technical proficiency, humility in service, and steadfast commitment to her duties. Her leadership skills, particularly in her capacity as Deputy National Women Leader, were lauded by the committee. Additionally, the PDP praised Governor Mohammed for his discernment in appointing individuals based on merit. This move, the party asserted, underscores the governor’s commitment to selecting the best individuals to aid in the administration of Bauchi State.

