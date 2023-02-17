This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Defends Buhari As An Honest Man, In 2019, Same PDP Told The World His Honesty Was ‘Fake’- Keyamo

The spokesperson to the All Progressives Congress campaign Organization and Minister of State Labour, Employment, and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, has taken to his verified Twitter page to say the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defends President Buhari as an honest man who wants to end vote buying.

Ahead of the 2023 elections that is around the corner, Festus Keyamo took to his microblogging, Twitter, saying what a time to be alive. He said the goons of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) pulling themselves to defend President Muhammadu Buhari as an honest man who wanted to put an end to ‘vote buying’ in the country and imploring people to exercise patience with government policy.

However, Festus Keyamo made it known that in 2019, the same Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) informed the world that President Muhammadu Buhari’s honesty was ‘fake’.

In his tweet, he wrote below :

“What a time to be alive: PDP goons straining themselves to defend Buhari as an honest man who wants to end ‘vote buying’ & appealing to Nigerians to be patient with govt policy! In 2019, same PDP told the world Buhari’s honesty was ‘fake’. Moral of this: DON’T EVER LISTEN TO PDP”

