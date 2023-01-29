PDP Debunks Fake News About Governorship Candidate, Pastor Pat Umo Eno’s Suspension

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One of the top opposition parties in Nigeria, the PDP has issued a letter debunking the misleading information about it’s Governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State, in the person of Pastor Pat Umo Eno. The party stated clearly that the news is fake and that Pastor Pat remains the Governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State.

According to information from their official Twitter handle, the party asked the public to disregard the news that claimed that Pastor Pat was suspended from the party. The said fake news was reported to have been signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon Debo Ologunagba.

The PDP stated that Pastor Pat has not done anything to warrant any suspension. They wrote, “Contrary to the claims in the fake letter, the NWC did not at any time hold any emergency meeting on any matter related to our Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State.”

The leaders of the PDP has fully condemned the fake news against it’s Governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom. They claimed the fake news is the handwork of their enemies who intend to cause disaffection and disunity in the party in Akwa Ibom State.

The party also reported that the NWC has begun investigations to ascertain those responsible for spreading the fake letter. They said they would take legal actions on any individual found culpable.

