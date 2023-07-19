PDP Dares Tinubu: Petrol Should Be N150, N617/Litre is Extortion

According to the Daily Post, the PDP has alleged that President Tinubu’s administration is exploiting Nigerians through the escalated 617 naira cost of petrol.

The PDP asserted that the fuel price must not exceed 150 naira per liter, and it argued that the surge represents a case of maladministration by Tinubu’s government, demonstrating profound insensitivity and cruelty towards the Nigerian populace.

The Party warns that this escalation is exacerbating the already stifling economic situation under the APC’s rule and holds the potential to provoke a profoundly severe crisis in the nation if left unchecked.

PDP’s spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, conveyed in a statement that it is disheartening to observe how the APC government, instead of pursuing measures to stabilize and foster economic growth, has neglected the well-being of Nigerians.

The well-being of Nigerians should be the fundamental objective of the Government according to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It asserts that Tinubu has forsaken the citizens to the unpredictability of market forces and exploitative cliques, a disposition that epitomizes an unaccountable government.

“The PDP is deeply concerned that due to the ill-conceived, poorly devised, and hastily implemented policies of the APC, Nigeria’s economy is being driven to ruin.

With the value of the naira plummeting rapidly, businesses and production coming to a halt, citizens losing their livelihoods, and commercial and social activities crippled.

The soaring costs of food, medicine, and other essential goods and services have left millions of families unable to afford their daily necessities.”

The current critical state arises due to the APC’s lack of sensitivity, pervasive corruption, scandalous incompetence, and inability to skillfully stabilize and govern the nation’s economy.

“Our Party firmly maintains that the 617 naira per liter price of fuel is exorbitant, intolerable, and cannot be rationalized under any pretext, particularly considering the economic capabilities and opportunities within our nation.”

Despite the removal of subsidy on petroleum products, the PDP contends that through skillful, transparent, and inventive resource management, fuel should not be priced higher than 150 naira per liter in Nigeria.

This ought to have been the case if the Tinubu administration is leveraging economic potentials, national comparative advantages, and expanding the value chain in refining capacity.

NigeriaNow (

)