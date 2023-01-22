This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Crisis:Nyesom Wike reveals what will happen if Iyorchia Ayu decides to suspend any G-5 Governors

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, discussed what would happen if any of the G-5 Governors were to be suspended during the State PDP Campaign Council’s campaign kickoff event in Bori, Khana Local Government Area, as the 2023 general election drew nearer.

However, Nyesom Wike made this disclosure in response to the National Working Committee, headed by Senator Iyorchia Ayu, dissolving the PDP executive committee for Ekiti State.

Starting, Governor Wike called the suspension in question “an act of oppression” that won’t benefit or aid the party in the upcoming general elections. However, as he explained what would happen, the Governor went on to caution Ayu against suspending any of the G-5 Governors.

“Please announce my name and any other names of my friends. We are waiting for you (Ayu). When a man says you won’t sleep, will he sleep, too, as I’ve already stated? Can Ayu fall asleep? To prove to you that enough is enough, we have what it takes to pay you back. If a decision is made that we believe to be unlawful, we will contest it in any way we can. According to the video, Governor Wike, we must uphold and respect the law. “Please announce my name and any other names of my pals. We are waiting for you (Ayu). When a man says you won’t sleep, will he sleep, too, as I’ve already stated? Ayu will sleep? We are capable of demonstrating to you that enough is enough. Anything we can do to dispute a judgement that we know is unlawful. Gov. Wike was quoted in the video as saying, “We must respect and uphold the rule of law.

What’s your take on this?

