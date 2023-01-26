PDP CRISIS:Anyone who said They’ll deal with us, tell them I said They’ve not been born-Nyesom Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The PDP is threatening to deal with Governor Wike over the current internal squabbles that have caused Wike to withdraw his support for Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate.

However, Nyesom Wike made this known according to ChannelsTv.

The majority of you have seen the video on YouTube when they claimed to deal with me after winning. You can’t succeed. You are threatening to deal with some people but you have not won. Will God permit you to?”

None of them have been born, yet they are all making plans and vowing to deal with us. I dare them to give it a shot.

PDP stakeholders must act quickly to resolve the internal conflict involving Atiku and Wike.

Prior to the 2023 presidential election, the PDP needs to resolve its internal conflicts in order to present a united and cohesive front to the people. This will raise the party’s prospects of winning the election because voters are more likely to back a stable and unified party.

