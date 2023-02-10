PDP Crisis: You Lack Power To Expel Me, Sen. Nnamani Tells PDP NWC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Despite his purported suspension by the National Working Committee, former Governor of Enugu State, Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani (PDP-Enugu), says he remains a member of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) (NWC). According to Vanguard, Nnamani, who represents Enugu-East in the National Assembly, stated this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja. He claimed that the NWC had no authority to suspend or expel him from the party.

He explained that the NWC did not follow due process in suspending him from the party because it did not comply with the provisions of the PDP Constitution. Nnamani claimed that he was neither invited nor allowed to be heard before the decision was made against him. According to Article 57(6) of the PDP constitution, the NWC lacks the requisite powers to entertain any question of discipline against him to the extent of suspending or expelling him from the party.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, with less than 14 days until the 2023 General Election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the expulsion of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani of Enugu East, the son of former Ekiti State Governor Fayose, Oluwajomiloju, and five others for anti-party activities.

