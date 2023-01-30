This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Crisis: Wike Threatens To Hit PDP Leaders On Anti-Party Activities

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State, warned on Monday to retaliate against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership for anti-party activities.

Wike reportedly claimed this during a PDP campaign rally in Etche Local Government Area (LGA), Rivers State, according to reports. In his statement, Wike accused the party’s National Working Committee of collaborating with the opposition.

The governor of Rivers State stated, “We have apprehended some in Abuja who were discussing anti-party activities. They engage in anti-party activities. “I have now apprehended them, and I’ve informed them that anti-party activities breeds more anti-party activities. You are aware that we took these little parties to court for failing to comply with the legislation – APC and SDP.

“Those who claim to be nationals in Abuja have conspired with them to have our attorney draft a letter requesting that they remove their hands from the cases we’ve filed. “By tomorrow I will have retaliated; everyone who touches us will have a wound on his body.” I will inflict numerous wounds on anyone who claims he will touch us in Rivers State; we have already begun.

“We are here to vote for our people. Now that you have informed us that you are engaging in anti-party activities, we will demonstrate what anti-party activities entails. We have caught them in the act. They initiated anti-party activities. “We did not engage in anti-party activities. In any case, it is in their blood. They have now raised their hands. You, the people, should simply wait till tomorrow to see what happens to them.”

